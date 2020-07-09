‘Tell 1,500 Employees To Go Home’: Arizona Gym Owner Continues Fight Against ‘Completely Arbitrary’ Lockdowns

Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss his lawsuit against Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his efforts to keep his 18 gyms open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When liquor stores are considered essential and our casinos are still open and on and on and on, I start to really get disappointed in that kind of mentality and that we’re not,” said Hatten.

A judge denied a request Tuesday by Hatten to throw out the governor’s June 29 executive order that closed gyms, bars, movies theaters and other businesses due to the spike in coronavirus cases. (RELATED: Arizona ICU Beds Running Low, Tucson Mayor Says They May Have To Send Patients To Different States.)

“We had to work with the state to create protocols while we were closed, and we were following those protocols, then we got a call that we had to close in 5 hours and tell 105 thousand members that they can’t come work out and 1500 employees to go home,” explained Hatten.

He told the Caller that despite losing the bid to stop Arizona’s shutdown order, that his fight isn’t over yet as he plans on moving forward with his lawsuit against the governor.

“We’re still suing him, we’re still going to have our day in court, we’re still moving forward with that,” said Hatten. ” The temporary restraining order was a different road that we wanted to go down on top of still suing him.”

