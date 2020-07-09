China-Based Fashion Retailer Removes Swastika Necklace Days After Muslim Prayer Rug Incident

China-based fast-fashion retailer Shein removed a swastika necklace after backlash only days after apologizing for selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs, Buzzfeed reported.

The necklace, called a “swastika pendant necklace” on its website, was up for sale at $2.50 until social media users and advocacy organizations like Stop Antisemitism rebuked the company, according to Buzzfeed.

“We demand that #shein IMMEDIATELY remove this item from their website as it represents the mass murder of millions,” Stop Antisemitism, a non-profit that works to hold antisemites accountable, posted with a screenshot on its Insatagram page. (RELATED: ‘Irresponsible And Unacceptable’: Lawmakers Demand Removal Of Nazi Swastika Gravestones)

Shortly after the post, Shein removed the necklace.

A Shein spokesperson told Buzzfeed that the pendant was not a Nazi swastika but a “Buddhist swastika which has symbolized spirituality and good fortune for more than a thousand years.”

The spokesperson explained that the Nazi swastika differs from the Buddhist swastika in design, but understood that “the two symbols can be confused, and one is highly offensive” and decided to remove the product.

“As a multicultural and global brand, we want to apologize profusely to those who are offended, we are sensitive to these issues and want to be very clear that we in no way support or condone racial, cultural and religious prejudice or hostility.”

The incident comes days after Shein apologized for selling carpets resembling Muslim prayer mats that had illustrations of the Ka’bah and mosques. The description of the product included “fringe trim carpet,” and “fringe trim Greek fret carpet.”

Many people shared their outrage online, according to Buzzfeed, prompting the apology from Shein for the “serious mistake.”

In response, the company removed the item and also said it formed a product review committee consisting of staff from different cultures in order to prevent a similar scenario.