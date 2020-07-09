Former Football Player Phillip Blanks Catches Young Kid Thrown Off Of Balcony During Apartment Fire

Former college football player Phillip Blanks helped save the life of a young child during an apartment fire in Phoenix.

According to ABC’s “World News Tonight,” Blanks rushed to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix, and a small child was thrown from a balcony for him to save. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In what will go down as one of the most epic catches ever, Blanks hauled in the small child right before hitting the ground. Tragically, the mother didn’t survive the fire. According to ABC15, the fire took place Friday.

You can watch the unbelievable moment below.

LIFESAVING CATCH: Eyewitness video shows Phillip Blanks – a former college wide receiver – sprint to the scene of a third-floor apartment fire in Phoenix before catching a small child thrown from a balcony; the mother of the child did not survive. https://t.co/CyIuiva87p pic.twitter.com/egzOxE5bFr — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 7, 2020

Obviously, it’s incredibly tragic and sad the mother didn’t survive the fire. It’s heartbreaking, and her children will now grow up without her.

Having said that, Blanks, who also served in the Marines, deserves all the credit in the world for being a hero. The dude, who played college football at Saddleback College, rushed up to the balcony and caught the child literally moments before it hit the ground.

In fact, he damn near didn’t get there in time. He made the save at literally the last possible moment, but he got the job done.

Props to him for being one hell of a hero. It’s a tragic situation, but that only elevates what he did. Without Blanks and his slick hands, it’s not unreasonable to believe more people would have died.

Major shoutout to him for saving the young child.