82 Kids And Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus At Missouri Camp, Prompts Shutdown

A popular Missouri overnight camp has shut down after 82 children, staff and counselors tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision to close down was made last week after a more than a dozen coronavirus cases were detected at the camp, according to a report published Thursday by the New York Post.

Kamp Kanakuk has shut down one of its locations after over 80 kids very infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/I2lubfPK3R — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 9, 2020



“Many” of the 82 positive coronavirus cases had returned to their state of residence before returning a positive test. Campers and employees have returned to at least 10 different states and multiple counties in Missouri, health officials reported, according to the New York Post. At least 31 of the positive cases were tested on site at the camp. (RELATED: Groom Dies Days After Wedding In India, Reportedly Leaves Over 100 People Infected With Coronavirus)

“Kanakuk is working with SCHD and made the decision to shut down the K-2 camp for this term after being alerted to the suspected COVID-19 cases,” the Stone County Health Department said in a statement on Facebook. “The decision to close has resulted in all campers, counselors and staff to return to their homes. SCHD will be working closely with Kanakuk Kamps to identify exposed individuals and quarantine those individuals, as necessary. More information will be released as it becomes available.”