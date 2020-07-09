‘This Election Is Different’: Tucker Carlson And Brit Hume Discuss The Likelihood Of A ‘One-Party State’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Fox News political analyst Brit Hume discussed the importance of the 2020 election and the likelihood of a Democratic “one-party state” during a Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment.

After analyzing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s unveiled plan, which includes the legalization of at least 22 million illegal immigrants currently living in the United States, Carlson asked Hume if it was “fair to say no Republican could ever win a national election at least in the foreseeable future?”

“I think that’s a reasonable assumption in the foreseeable future, and it wouldn’t take 22 million,” Hume responded. “Let’s say the number were half that. 11 million new voters, the overwhelming majority of whom would vote for the Democrat, would keep the Democrats in power in the White House for sure for several election cycles at least.”

WATCH:

Beyond a few nods to trade policy, Hume pointed out that Biden’s plan “is not the agenda of a man who is trying to reach out beyond his own party for support,” but rather someone “trying to solidify support within his own party believe that that’s all he needs.”

“That is where we are,” Hume said. “This is a man who simply thinks that the nomination is all he needs, that is basically guaranteed the election. He might be right.”

Huma and Carlson discussed the possibility that Democrats would push things through simply by abolishing the filibuster, thus giving 22 million people citizenship and even making the District of Columbia a state, solidifying Democratic Party control.

Turning to the importance of November, Carlson asked Hume if most GOP voters understand that “we are headed at very high speed toward effectively a one-party state at least for the foreseeable future.”

“Well, they might,” Hume said before criticizing Trump’s missed opportunity after a “strong” Mount Rushmore speech after which he focused on criticizing NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace “instead of pounding home the message that had been handed to him basically on a platter by the Democrats attacks on his speech.”

“So he has opportunities here, he has chances, the sheer leftward drift of this party and the outright leftism of this agenda would seem to present opportunities if the Trump campaign and Trump himself can capitalize on them,” said Hume. “It remains to be seen if he can or will and can stop talking about himself long enough to talk about something else and talk about their agenda and his message.” (RELATED: ‘Non-Democrats In America Are In Peril’: Tucker Carlson Slams GOP ‘Appeasers’ For Failing To Fight)

“I’ve been in the habit for many election cycles of telling people when they asked me how important the election was, I would always say it’s the most important election since the last one and will be the most important one until the next one,” Hume said, responding to Carlson’s question about the importance of November. “I think this may be a little different here … this election is different. This is big, no doubt.”