ESPN Suspends Adrian Wojnarowski For ‘F**k You’ Response To Senator Josh Hawley

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski has been suspended.

According to a Saturday night report from Outkick, Woj has been suspended by the network after he responded “F**k you” to an email from Senator Josh Hawley about the NBA and China. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

This is a good move from ESPN, and it should send the signal that it’s a sports network and not a political talk show.

ESPN turned into a disaster under John Skipper’s leadership, and new president James Pitaro has made it clear times are changing.

Not only is ESPN not a political network, but you can’t email a government official “F**k you” and expect to not get punished.

ESPN would have been raked over the coals if they didn’t do anything here, and that’s just a fact. Pitaro had to do something, and suspending Woj was the correct call.

I hate seeing people lose their jobs, and there’s no need for that. At the same time, a message had to be sent.

A suspension was the appropriate decision, and it should send the signal to everyone that this kind of behavior isn’t acceptable.