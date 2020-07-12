REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Outstanding In The Latest Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’

“Yellowstone” was awesome Sunday night in the new episode “Going Back to Cali.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Destiny’s a hard thing to run from. Your destiny is an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV TONIGHT at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/q7REBXbSWI — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 12, 2020

There are three major takeaways from “Going Back to Cali.” First and foremost, Governor Perry and the Duttons have devised a solid plan to stop Roarke.

Jamie will move to attorney general and Kayce will take over as the livestock commissioner. It’ll allow the older Dutton son to find a way to use the law to stop the construction of the airport.

The Duttons are facing their greatest enemy ever, and it’s clear the governor supports John. However, that doesn’t guarantee much of anything. Roarke is ready to roll, and the Duttons have never faced a challenge like the one he presents.

Jamie taking over as AG and Kayce taking over as the livestock commissioner might be the only plan that can work.

Secondly, we learned that Beth can’t have kids! We don’t know why exactly, but she makes it crystal clear to Rip that she can’t give him children.

Folks, I think we’re on the verge of finding out why Beth and Jamie hate each other so much. My theory has always been that Jamie forced her into an abortion when she was younger because she was pregnant with Rip’s kid.

In my interview with Wes Bentley, he didn’t confirm anything, but he did say that it’s a “devastating” reason.

Something tells me that’s where we’re headed. Either way, we now know at least one of the demons that’s chasing Beth.

Finally, some moronic bikers decided it was a good idea to tussle with the bunkhouse crew. When Rip tells them to leave or they’ll never leave again, they come back at night with gas.

Their plan to burn John’s field went sideways when they walked right into a trap. In what was an epic scene full of great quotes, John and the crew has the bikers dig their own graves. Right when you think they’re going to execute them all, John lets them go with a stern warning that Montana doesn’t want them.

Similar to the wolf scene a couple episodes back with Kayce, it’s clear that John’s words are about a hell of a lot more than just the bikers.

The biggest mystery to me right now is what is Rainwater’s goal here? There’s a new woman working with the tribe, and it’s clear that he’s thinking about getting a little dirty.

However, I’d be lying if I said I knew what he was going to do. I don’t have a clue at all, but this woman looks like she’s going to be trouble.

“There is no protection from me.” Who’s excited to meet @Qorianka Kilcher’s Angela Blue Thunder on Sunday? #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/GPv39NoKhB — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 9, 2020

Overall, it was another great episode, and I can’t wait to see what we get next. Make sure to tune in next Sunday for the latest episode of “Yellowstone” season three!