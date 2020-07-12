Watch The Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Going Back To Cali’

The newest episode of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be lit Sunday night.

The show tweeted out a preview for “Going Back to Cali,” and it looks like millions of fans around the country are in for an intense time. (REVIEW: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’ Is Incredible)

Judging from the preview for the fourth episode of season three, all hell might break loose with the guys on the ranch. Give it a watch below!

Destiny’s a hard thing to run from. Your destiny is an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV TONIGHT at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/q7REBXbSWI — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 12, 2020

I’m so pumped for tonight. I can’t even begin to tell you how jacked up I am to see what we get in “Going Back to Cali.”

Through the first three episodes, we haven’t had a ton of action, but the groundwork has been laid for an epic season.

Now, it’s crystal clear the intensity is going to get cranked up as the guys in the bunkhouse square off with some bikers. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

If that doesn’t have you excited for tonight, then you’re certainly not a real “Yellowstone” fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

Finally, make sure to check out all my interviews with the cast that I’ve done below if you haven’t seen them already!

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network!