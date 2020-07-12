Twitter Users Forced To Correct ‘NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt’ On Police Shooting Of Hakim Littleton

A tweet from “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” had to be corrected by Twitter users Saturday evening after leaving out an important note about the death of Hakim Littleton.

Littleton was shot by police officers Friday in Detroit, Michigan and died. The NBC show tweeted that “Detroit protesters demand justice after Hakim Littleton was killed by police,” but excluded the note that Littleton was shot after he appeared to take out a weapon and sho0t at an officer, according to video footage of the incident.

“*WARNING VIDEO of suspect who opened fire on police,” one Twitter user responded with a YouTube link showing footage of the apparent attack. (RELATED: These Are The Police Officers Shot During The Riots)

*WARNING

VIDEO of suspect who opened fire on police.https://t.co/CHa4mfw7dU — Marilyn M???????? (@masonis_marilyn) July 12, 2020

Numerous other Twitter users pointed out that video footage shows Littleton firing at police officers.

The original tweet linked to a video of NBC News correspondent Kathy Park reporting on Littleton’s death. Park did note that video footage shows Littleton taking what appears to be a weapon and firing it at an officer, although “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” did not include this in its tweet.

“This body cam footage appears to show Littleton shooting at an officer and missing before police returned fire,” Parks said in the video.

Littleton can be seen shooting something at an officer as police arrested a man next to him. Officers were not there to arrest Littleton, who allegedly said that he was not going to let police take his friend. Despite the video footage, protesters are calling for answers and many have condemned the police for killing Littleton, according to Park.