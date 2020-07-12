USA Today Dragged For Fact-Check Comparing Trump Campaign Eagle To Nazi Imagery

USA Today caught loads of flak on Twitter after rendering “True” a fact-check on whether or not a Trump campaign T-shirt design featuring an eagle is similar to Nazi imagery.

After several Twitter accounts pointed out what they felt were similarities between the “America First Tee” and the Nazi eagle, USA Today published the fact-check on Saturday.

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again. On the left: an official Trump/Pence “America First” tee. On the right; the Iron Eagle, the official symbol of the Nazi party.

⁰It’s not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand. pic.twitter.com/mSOBxwf7Wa — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) July 1, 2020

After acknowledging that the eagle is “widely used in American political imagery,” the outlet described Nazi Germany’s use of the “Imperial Eagle” for its own symbol.

“The T-shirt for sale on the Trump campaign’s website is called the ‘America First Tee,'” USA Today wrote. “The design includes a left-facing eagle, holding a round emblem with the U.S. flag inside and ‘Trump 2020’ in a banner underneath. Forward also reported the eagle was a stock image, based on sleuthing from Twitter. The stock art linked in the Forward article has since been removed.”

USA Today then described “key differences” in the design: “In Trump’s, the eagle holds the American flag up near its chest; the Nazi symbol holds the swastika lower. Trump’s design also features ‘Trump 2020’ below it. The American eagle is also a bald eagle, whereas the Nazi eagle is depicted as an all-black bird.” (RELATED: ‘They Will Not Stop Until Real Blood Is Spilled’: Chris Bedford And Tucker Carlson Discuss The Meaning Of Statue Removals)

Nevertheless, the comparison still earned a “True” rating:

The claims that a Trump campaign T-shirt has come under criticism for using a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle is TRUE, based on our research. But it is worth noting that the eagle is a common symbol in American politics, and is included in the presidential seal of the U.S., as well as many federal departments.

The rating earned the outlet a good degree of hazing on Twitter:

Whoa, you mean Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a Nazi symbol on her official government website? https://t.co/rRYdhc2cvg pic.twitter.com/b6pR4KZzRD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 12, 2020

Hey, @USATODAY, now do the symbolism of the imagery in the pin worn by these four women, all proud Democrats: https://t.co/Kib2Kh902N pic.twitter.com/yRHZaUMllr — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 12, 2020

Your disinformation and absolute deception echo Nazi propaganda. Wow just wow. Oh, and Eva Braun has one on her website. https://t.co/e2RngFqq2O pic.twitter.com/Kq2Q0Hw3XM — Geller Report (@PamelaGeller) July 12, 2020

An eagle on Trump campaign shirts is now a Nazi symbol? This is disgusting @USATODAY could even post this statement. https://t.co/Z77Z2z5II7 — Jessie Jane Duff – Text FIGHT to 88022 (@JessieJaneDuff) July 12, 2020

Eagles are canceled, you guys. https://t.co/aasTAq8NA4 — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 12, 2020

>The claim: This is literally on the dollar bill.

My ruling: Pathetic https://t.co/soaf4u6iq5 — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) July 12, 2020

“But the eagle is widely used in American political imagery. The office of the American president and many Cabinet-level offices have official seals that also incorporate an eagle as the central design.” https://t.co/PGST73uJu7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 12, 2020

The claim: The body led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regularly touts logo featuring imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol. Our ruling: True https://t.co/pxyDanQWSe pic.twitter.com/F9HBe9DITa — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 12, 2020