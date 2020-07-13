Whoopi Goldberg Demands Tucker Carlson Apologize For Calling Tammy Duckworth A ‘Coward’

Whoopi Goldberg demanded an apology Monday from Fox News host Tucker Carlson — on behalf of Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Goldberg said during a segment of ABC’s “The View” that Duckworth deserved an apology from Carlson after he called her a coward for being unwilling to come on his show to defend her position on tearing down statues. (RELATED: Tammy Duckworth Is ‘A Fraud’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Democratic Senator)

WATCH:

The exchange of barbs between Duckworth and Carlson began when he addressed her comments about “listening to the dialogue” with regard to removing statues of prominent historical figures — including George Washington.

Carlson referred to the Illinois Senator as “deeply silly and unimpressive,” adding, “You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military.”

Carlson then broadened his statement to address leadership within the Democratic Party. “It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that,” he explained.

Carlson went on to call Duckworth a “coward” for refusing to defend her position on his show without him first making a public apology for criticizing her.

“Keep in mind that Tammy Duckworth is not a child, at least not technically — she is a sitting United States senator, who is often described as a hero. Yet Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show. What a coward,” he said.

Duckworth countered with an op-ed in the New York Times, claiming that Carlson didn’t understand patriotism.

.@realdonaldtrump and @tuckercarlson should know that attacks from

insecure men who can’t tell the difference between patriotism and nationalism will never diminish my love for this country. These titanium legs don’t buckle. My op-ed in @nytimes: https://t.co/DkVdw8Niil — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) July 10, 2020

The spat became a hot topic on Monday’s show because the ongoing spat between Duckworth and Carlson had led to speculation that Duckworth might be considered a viable vice presidential pick for former Vice President Joe Biden. (RELATED: ‘I Swear To God, If You Don’t Stop’: Whoopi Scolds Meghan McCain And Joy Behar During Heated Exchange)

Meghan McCain said that Duckworth was a “compelling politician,” and argued that while criticisms of her position on statue removal may have been valid, Carlson had undercut his own argument when he called her a coward. “If she becomes the vice presidential candidate, there can be questions about her politics, but you cannot question anyone who has served this country under any circumstances whatsoever, period,” McCain said.

“Now if you are talking about folks who deserve an apology, that’s a woman who deserves an apology from you, Tucker Carlson,” Goldberg concluded. “That’s just me speaking, and yeah, you can think of all the things that are wrong with me. There’s a lot wrong with me. I take it all, but it does not change the fact that you were out of line, and should never, ever have said anything like that about an American vet in the United States of America, ever.”