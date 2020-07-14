Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard Says The Cyclones Could Lose $73 Million Through August, Will Lose $40 Million Without Fall Sports

Iowa State might be in some serious financial trouble during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to Brett McMurphy, athletic director Jamie Pollard said the Cyclones will lose $40 million if fall sports aren’t played during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added that total losses for the university through August 23 since March are “estimated to be an additional $73 million.”

If that doesn’t sum it up for all the fans, then I have no idea what will. Stop and think about those numbers for a minute.

The Cyclones might lose $73 million before fall sports are even factored into the equation. If they’re gone, then ISU could take a hit north of $100 million.

If Iowa State, which is a Power Five program, is getting hammered like this, stop and think about what other programs might be going through.

There aren’t many programs at all in America that can stomach a $100-million hit. These numbers perfectly explain why football has to happen.

Without the sport, schools are going to be in massive financial problems. It’s really that simple. It’s not rocket science.

It’s just money. These programs better hope like hell football happens. Without it, they’re all in big trouble.