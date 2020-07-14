Former West Virginia VA Nursing Assistant Pleads Guilty To Killing Seven Patients

A former nursing assistant at a veteran’s medical center in West Virginia has pleaded guilty Tuesday to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder.

Reta Mays, 46, admitted to killing seven patients and attempting to kill an eighth at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg by intentionally injecting them with lethal doses of insulin.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman said in a press release, “Mays faces up to life in prison for each count of second-degree murder. Mays faces up to 20 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael J. Missal announced in August 2019 the agency was investigating the situation at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Shortly after the announcement, Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin wrote a letter urging for a timely investigation.

Today I wrote to @DeptVetAffairs Inspector General Michael Missal & @SecWilkie urging them to quickly conclude its investigations into the 11 suspicious deaths being investigated at the Clarksburg VA, contact grieving family members & establish a crisis hotline. Read my letter: pic.twitter.com/9EsTgYkTyb — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 28, 2019

An attorney representing some of the victim’s families spoke to WV Metro News January 2020 about how the investigation was not being handled properly by VA officials.

The family of Sergeant Felix McDermott filed a lawsuit against Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie, claiming in the VA facility there were “violations of these non-discretionary rules, directives, and protocols” which caused his death. (RELATED:Man Who Tried Entering Milwaukee VA Hospital Shot And Killed After Refusing To Drop Shotgun)