Pompeo Imposes Visa Restrictions On Staff Of Chinese Tech Companies That Support The Chinese Communist Party

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has imposed visa restrictions on employees at Chinese tech companies that provide support to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

An alien cannot gain access to the United States if the secretary of state believes the person’s entry “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” the Department of State said in a press statement Wednesday, citing a section from the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Pompeo’s move will impact Chinese tech giant Huawei, which “censors political dissidents” and provides China with the tools enabling the country’s “mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China,” the press statement noted.

“Certain Huawei employees provide material support to the CCP regime that commits human rights abuses,” the statement added. (RELATED: Report Reveals Role Huawei Had In Transporting US Tech To Iran)

The United Kingdom announced Tuesday that it is banning Huawei from deploying equipment designed to build out Britain’s fifth generation mobile service, delivering a blow to the Chinese tech giant. Pompeo’s decision provides another blow to Huawei, which has become a major player in the ramp up to buildout 5G.

President Donald Trump imposed an export control in May that cuts Huawei off from semiconductors necessary to build out technology.

Experts believe 5G will help lay the groundwork for the so-called Internet of Things, a form of technology tying virtually all appliances to the internet, according to Digital Trends.

China spent $24 billion more than the U.S. on wireless communications infrastructure since 2015, ZD Net previously reported.

The country also built more 5G towers in a three-month span in 2017 than the U.S. did in three years. There are also concerns that Huawei’s close ties to China leave the U.S. open to cyber attacks.

Huawei has not yet responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.