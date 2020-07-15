Tech

Pompeo Imposes Visa Restrictions On Staff Of Chinese Tech Companies That Support The Chinese Communist Party

President Donald Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Chris White Tech Reporter
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has imposed visa restrictions on employees at Chinese tech companies that provide support to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

An alien cannot gain access to the United States if the secretary of state believes the person’s entry “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” the Department of State said in a press statement Wednesday, citing a section from the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Pompeo’s move will impact Chinese tech giant Huawei, which “censors political dissidents” and provides China with the tools enabling the country’s “mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China,” the press statement noted.

“Certain Huawei employees provide material support to the CCP regime that commits human rights abuses,” the statement added. (RELATED: Report Reveals Role Huawei Had In Transporting US Tech To Iran)

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on June 4, 2019 shows the Chinese flag behind razor wire at a housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region. - A recurrence of the Urumqi riots which left nearly 200 people dead a decade ago is hard to imagine in today's Xinjiang, a Chinese region whose Uighur minority is straitjacketed by surveillance and mass detentions. A pervasive security apparatus has subdued the ethnic unrest that has long plagued the region. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

The United Kingdom announced Tuesday that it is banning Huawei from deploying equipment designed to build out Britain’s fifth generation mobile service, delivering a blow to the Chinese tech giant. Pompeo’s decision provides another blow to Huawei, which has become a major player in the ramp up to buildout 5G.

President Donald Trump imposed an export control in May that cuts Huawei off from semiconductors necessary to build out technology.

Experts believe 5G will help lay the groundwork for the so-called Internet of Things, a form of technology tying virtually all appliances to the internet, according to Digital Trends.

China spent $24 billion more than the U.S. on wireless communications infrastructure since 2015, ZD Net previously reported.

The country also built more 5G towers in a three-month span in 2017 than the U.S. did in three years. There are also concerns that Huawei’s close ties to China leave the U.S. open to cyber attacks.

Huawei has not yet responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

