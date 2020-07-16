Report: Georgia Man Arrested After Beating, Choking And Chasing After A 20-Year-Old Intruder In 14-Year-Old Daughter’s Bedroom

Ismael Casillas was reportedly arrested June 11 after beating a man he found inside of his 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom and chasing him down the street while firing a gun.



Casillas, 41, severely beat and choked Keywontrezes Humphries, 20, when he found him inside his daughter’s bedroom July 4, per Fox 5. Investigators are now reportedly charging him with aggravated assault. (RELATED: Dashcam Video Shows Cop Saving A 3-Week-Old Choking Baby)

Investigators told Fox 5 that Casillas asked his wife for a gun after severely beating Humphries. Humphries reportedly fled the house by jumping out of a window but was stopped by Casillas. Casillas reportedly continued to beat Humphries outside and then fired his gun into the neighborhood as the young man ran away.

Georgia state law reportedly says that aggression against an intruder cannot continue after that intruder is no longer deemed a threat. By firing his gun at the fleeing Humphries, investigators say Casillas violated the law. Humphries was beaten so badly that parts of his teeth were chipped or missing, per Fox 5.

Dad is charged ‘after beating man, 20, he found in his 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom’ https://t.co/DvQwx6YIA2 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 15, 2020



Humphries has also been charged with child molestation, per Fox 5. Authorities reportedly said that he was in a relationship with Casillas’ daughter and had climbed through her bedroom window.

A GoFundMe page created by Kristy Casillas has raised over $2,000. “My husband is charged with 2 felonies for protecting our home and our 14 yr old daughter!”

Kristy wrote in the GoFundMe, “We have the right to stand our ground!” Kristy claims that her daughter met Humphries while playing Xbox games and that Humphries drove two hours to meet her daughter.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and left a message, pending reply.