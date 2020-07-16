New Rasmussen Poll Has Biden Slightly Leading Trump For Presidency

President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are in a virtual tie for the presidential election when the margin of error is considered according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The survey from Rasmussen Reports found 47% support for Biden and 44% for Trump, prompting the polling company to note that “Trump has jumped back into the race.”

Of those questioned, 5% indicated support for a third-party candidate while 4% were undecided. Rasmussen noted that just last week a similar survey found a 10% lead for Biden: 50% to 40%. (RELATED: Biden Leads Trump In Battleground States According To CNBC Poll)

The poll is not in sync with the majority of recent polling that puts Biden well ahead of Trump. A CNBC poll puts Biden at 51% to Trump’s 41%. The RealClear Politics average of recent polls puts Biden at 8.6 percentage points ahead.

A Rasmussen poll released Tuesday indicated that just 54% of those surveyed thought Biden was not up to the task of debating Trump.

The Wednesday poll suggests neither candidate has completely sold the deal with their own party supporters, though Trump may have been more successful in doing so: 79% of Republicans plan on voting for Trump while 76% of Democrats are committed to Biden. Biden leads Trump among Independents 44% to 38% in the poll. (RELATED: Trump And Biden Tied In New Fox Poll)

Rasmussen conducted the poll of 1,500 likely voters from July 8-9 and July 12-14. According to the polling organization, “the margin of sampling error is +/- 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.”

On Tuesday former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer suggested Trump’s most significant obstacle to reelection was the continuing coronavirus crisis and urged the president to show his more compassionate side: “He’s a tough guy … he’s also got to show he’s a caring guy,” Fleischer told Fox News’ “Hannity.”