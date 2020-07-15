Ari Fleischer On Trump’s Reelection: ‘He’s A Tough Guy’ But ‘He’s Also Got To Show He’s A Caring Guy’

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer had some words of advice for President Donald Trump Tuesday night: the public needs to see more of his caring side if he wants to get reelected in November.

“He’s a tough guy. We all know that. He’s also got to show he’s a caring guy. I think he does care about the people of this country. He’s got to show it in deed, not just word.” Fleischer told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

The communications advisor, who came to prominence during the presidency of George W. Bush, was asked by host Sean Hannity what Trump needed to do to ensure a second presidential victory. Fleischer, who was joined by former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, focused on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as an issue that could sink Trump’s chances.

“There’s a fundamental thing dragging Trump down right now and that’s COVID. And people are still generally scared about it … the president’s poll numbers were never higher than in March and April when the president talked about his friend, who died of COVID, what advice he would give Barron about it, where he said to Barron, his son, how bad it is.” (RELATED: People Keep Repeating The Debunked Claim That Trump Called Coronavirus A ‘Hoax’)

Fleischer suggested that Trump should view the coronavirus as no different than other enemies, domestic and foreign, that pledged to defend the people of the United States from.

“He’s got to talk about it. He’s got to lead the country on it and show that he cares.”

Hannity interjected to defend Trump’s record on COVID-19, insisting, “He led the largest fastest medical mobilization in the history of mankind” and suggested the Trump administration is doing even more “behind the scenes.”

Trump ordered a travel ban on China — where the coronavirus originated — early in the crisis, on Jan. 31. Many reporters criticized that decision for being racist.

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has blamed Trump for at least 50,000 COVID-19 deaths due to “lack of attention and ego.”

Hannity ended the segment by noting, “If I was ever stupid enough to run for office, I would seek your counsel but I’m not that stupid so far.”