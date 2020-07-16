Nick Cannon Is Taking ‘Time Away’ From Radio Show Following Anti-Semitic Rant

Actor Nick Cannon announced he was taking a break from his radio show amid the fallout from his anti-Semitic comments.

Cannon made the announcement Thursday on his Twitter account.

Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

“Morning radio family,” Cannon tweeted. “I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education.”

“I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together,” he added. “I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Rant)

“Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward,” Cannon continued.

Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

The announcement of Cannon’s break comes after the actor was fired by ViacomCBS due to his comments.

Cannon claimed blacks were the “true Hebrews.” The video has since been removed.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said on the podcast. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.” (RELATED: ‘Closer To Animals’: Nick Cannon Goes On Racist, Anti-Semitic Rant, Says ‘White People’ And Jewish People Are The ‘True Savages)

While he was dropped by Viacom, he was kept by Fox as the host of “The Masked Singer.”

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick,” Fox wrote in a statement. “He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe.”