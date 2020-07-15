Dwyane Wade Tweets, Deletes Support For Nick Cannon After Viacom Drops Him Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Basketball star Dwyane Wade tweeted and then deleted support Wednesday for Nick Cannon after he was dropped by Viacom following antisemitic comments.

The message of support comes a day after Cannon was dropped by ViacomCBS over his anti-Semitic comments made during an episode of “Cannon’s Class” published June 30. It is unclear why Wade deleted the tweet.

Dwayne Wade deleted this tweet saying he was on the side of Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments. pic.twitter.com/PgaEdnZp2L — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 15, 2020

“@NickCannon We are with you…Keep leading!” Wade tweeted before later deleting the tweet.

Cannon and Professor Griff claimed that black people can’t be anti-Semitic because they are the real Semitic people. (RELATED: ‘Closer To Animals’: Nick Cannon Goes On Racist, Anti-Semitic Rant, Says ‘White People’ And Jewish People Are ‘The True Savages’)

“They have to rob, steal, rape, kill and fight in order to survive,” he added in the video. “So these people who didn’t have what we have, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melinated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments, so they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

After the comments went viral, Cannon was dropped by ViacomCBS who condemned the comments.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” Viacom said in a statement to Variety. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.”