Wisconsin Badgers Running Back Nakia Watson Named To The Doak Walker Watch List

Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson has received a solid amount of preseason hype.

According to a tweet from the football program, Watson has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list ahead of the 2020 season.

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s best running back.

To tell you how confident college football experts and pundits are about Wisconsin’s ability to churn out elite runners, Watson had a total of 331 yards last season!

The dude had just over 300 yards in 2019 and people already think he might be the best running back in America.

Why? Because when you play for the Badgers at that position, the expectation is that you’re going to be a star.

We never rebuild at running back. We simply reload and keep firing. Watson is now the next man up, and it’s time to see what he’s all about.

Will replacing Jonathan Taylor be easy? Hell no. It’ll be impossible for one man to do, but Watson can probably eat a sizable chunk of the workload.

All I know for sure is that I have complete and total trust in Paul Chryst to figure out the running back position and the share of reps for everyone.

If Watson is the guy going forward in 2020, then I’m excited to roll with him. Go, Badgers, go!