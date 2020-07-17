Aldrick Rosas Charged With Hit And Run For Alleged June Car Crash

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has been hit with several charges stemming from an alleged June car crash.

According to TMZ, Rosas has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run, property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs. TMZ reported that police believed alcohol might have been a factor, but he wasn’t charged with anything related to that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rosas was arrested in June in California after allegedly t-boning another vehicle while going north of 100 mph. He allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

As I always say, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country, and we should all be grateful that’s the system we have.

Having said that, Rosas is a moron if he’s guilty of the charges he’s facing. There’s no reason to ever be driving that fast, and there’s literally never reason to flee the scene.

Luckily for him, he’s just facing a bunch of misdemeanor charges. It’s not like he got slapped with a ton of felonies.

Misdemeanor charges almost always get pled down, and you don’t often end up behind bars. Given the fact that Rosas is an NFL player with NFL money, I’d imagine he will be able to put together a great legal defense.

We’ll see what happens, but he needs to learn to make much better decisions if he’s guilty of the crimes he’s accused of committing. The NFL is a privilege and making bonehead decisions like these alleged ones is how you lose that privilege real fast.