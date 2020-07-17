Independent Rep. Justin Amash Confirms He Will Not Seek Reelection

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash confirmed Thursday night he would not be seeking reelection in Congress or any office.

“He hasn’t been campaigning for any office and doesn’t plan to seek the nomination for any office,” Poppy Nelson, his adviser, told The Detroit News. Amash later posted on Twitter confirming the news.

I love representing our community in Congress. I always will. This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it. Thank you for your trust. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 17, 2020

In April, Amash announced that he launched an exploratory committee for a presidential nomination with the Libertarian Party, hinting he may try to enter the race in full force. (RELATED: Rep. Justin Amash Launches Exploratory Committee For Presidential Run)

Prior, in 2019, North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker called on Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash to leave the House Republican Conference after Amash announced on Independence Day that he is leaving the Republican Party.

Walker was the first member in House Republican leadership to call on Amash to leave the conference, saying “we simply ran out of space for his ego,” and that “we should make sure he leaves Conference and his committee.” Amash announced in May of 2019 that he thought the House should begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Amash criticized the two-party system, saying it has become an “existential threat to American principles,” and called for other Americans to join him in pushing back against having two parties controlling politics. (RELATED: Justin Amash Leaves The Republican Party)

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote in July 2019. “I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

Trump said shortly after that it is “great news” Amash is leaving the GOP.

“Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is ‘quitting’ the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction!” Trump tweeted. “Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!”