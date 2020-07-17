Man Accused Of Punching NYPD Officers In Brooklyn Bridge Incident Released Without Bail

A man charged with assaulting New York Police officers, including the police chief, was released from custody without bail Thursday night, the New York Post reported.

Quran Campbell, a 25-year-old from the Bronx, reportedly resisted arrest and allegedly assaulted New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan in the process, the Post reported.

Before his altercation with Monahan, Campbell also allegedly punched another officer. The Manhattan court granted Campbell supervised release without posting bail, the Post reported.

Another 25-year-old Bronx resident, Banks Shaborn, appeared before a court on charges of assaulting the same lieutenant Campbell allegedly struck, the Post reported. Both men are accused of assaulting Lieutenant Richard Mack, of the department’s Strategic Response Group.

Monahan said Campbell and Shaborn were part of an “anarchist group that has been infiltrating this Black Lives movement since the beginning,” the Post reported.

????WANTED???? for ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER on the Brooklyn Bridge. #Manhattan @NYPD5pct on 7/15/20 @ 10:10 AM ????Reward up to $2500????Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!????Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/NAE6iElmsJ — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 16, 2020

Shaborn reportedly punched Mack in the face multiple times, according to the Post. During his arrest, Shaborn was found in possession of a taser and folding knife, and is being held with bail set at $10,000, the Post reported.

Both of Mack’s orbital bones were broken and he received 12 stitches at a hospital after the incident, the Post reported. Monahan sustained bruises and jammed fingers, according to the Post.

“This is what we dealt with since the first protest after George Floyd,” Monahan said, the Post reported. “It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones that have been attacking our police officers [and] are out hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters that are out there.”

Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Monahan “right afterwards, asked about the officers, asked about my well-being,” Monahan said, the Post reported. (RELATED: NYPD Chief, Cops Hurt In Clash With Protesters On Brooklyn Bridge)

The incident occurred as groups for and against the police collided on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday, the Post reported. The NYPD arrested 37 individuals following the incident.

