NYPD Chief, Cops Hurt In Clash With Protesters On Brooklyn Bridge

At least four New York City Police officers sustained injuries when pro-police and anti-police protests clashed on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday, surveillance video of the incident shows.

A man ran up the bridge walkway and hit officers in the head with a cane, video posted by the New York City Policy Department shows. Thirty-seven individuals were arrested on the bridge, the Associated Press reported.

Police Chief Terence Monahan was among the officers injured, police said. Monahan sustained a broken finger while at least two other officers were seriously injured, the New York Post reported.

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

A bicycle officer suffered a head injury and a lieutenant’s face was bloodied, the AP reported. (RELATED: REPORT: There Were 15 Shootings In 15 Hours In New York City)

Monahan and the other officers marched with the pro-police group before meeting the anti-police group on the bridge, the AP reported. The anti-police group included people who called for police department budget cuts by camping in front of City Hall.

The pro-police group carried a banner saying “We Support the NYPD,” the AP reported. The group’s leader said they wanted to end the current string of violent events, noting the boy who was shot in Brooklyn.

Protests erupted across the nation after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest on May 25, video shows.

Though the first protests in New York City consisted of unrest, theft and violence imposed on and by officers, recent protests have been largely peaceful, the AP reported.

