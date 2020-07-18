Netflix Will Make ‘The Gray Man’ With Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans

Netflix’s new movie “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans sounds awesome.

The plot of the film, according to Deadline is, “The action thriller is a deadly duel between killers as Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.”

According to the same report, Netflix is spending $200 million on the film! You read that correctly. The streaming service is dumping $200 million into the project. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

This movie sounds like it’s going to be awesome. Deadline reported it’s based off of a book series, but I know nothing about that.

I’m okay going in blind. I’m not someone who needs to read the book before seeing the movie or watching a show.

In fact, I find I can enjoy stuff more if I go in blind because I don’t have any expectations. Judging from the plot of “The Gray Man” and the cast involved, this movie sounds like it’s going to be lit.

Ryan Gosling is an all-time talent in the acting game. We’re talking about one of the best actors to ever do it.

I’m also a gigantic sucker for anything involving spies, assassins, tradecraft and anything badass that includes black ops.

I’ve loved that stuff ever since I was a young child, and it sounds like “The Gray Man” will check all the boxes on the list.

There’s no release date yet for “The Gray Man,” but make sure to check back for more information when we have it. This Gosling film sounds like it’s going to be lit!