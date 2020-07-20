Biden: ‘I Wish’ Schools Taught More About ‘Islamic Faith’

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said Monday that he wishes schools in the U.S. taught more about the Islamic faith.

Biden was speaking at Emgage Action’s virtual “Million Muslim Votes Summit” when he said: “I wish we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith.”

“Look, one of the things that I think is important is I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths — it’s one of the great confessional faiths, and what people don’t realize is one of my avocations is theology, don’t realize is that we all come from the same root here in terms of our fundamental basic beliefs and I just want to thank you for giving me the opportunity, for being engaged, for committing to action this November,” Biden said at the beginning of his speech to the group.

WATCH:

“You’re doing what has never been done before. You’re registering and turning out more than 1 million Muslim voters this November. It matters. Your voice — your voice — is your vote, your vote is your voice,” Biden continued. (RELATED: We Asked Biden’s Campaign If He Supports Removing Washington, Grant, Roosevelt & Jesus Statues, Received No Answer)

This comes as President Donald Trump has been pushing for students to return to schools during the coronavirus pandemic, as they were closed down when the virus began to pick up in the U.S. Many schools have discussed online programs instead of in-person teaching.