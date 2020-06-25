We Asked Biden’s Campaign If He Supports Removing Washington, Grant, Roosevelt & Jesus Statues, Received No Answer

As calls to remove statues of former U.S. presidents and even Jesus Christ come, presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden has remained silent on the issue, even after his campaign was contacted about the matter.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Biden campaign and asked them if the former vice president agrees with the Democrats who want to tear down statues of George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, Theodore Roosevelt and some depictions of Jesus. The campaign was given over 24 hours to respond to the inquiry. They did not do so.

This comes as many, including left-wing activist Shaun King, called for the removal of statues, murals and stained glass windows that depict Jesus as a “white European,” saying they “are a form of white supremacy.” (RELATED: ‘Tear Them Down’: Shaun King Demands ‘White European’ Jesus Statues ‘Come Down’)

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt would be removed from the entrance of the Museum of Natural History. Protesters tore down statues of President and Civil War Gen. Ulysses S. Grant on Friday. American anthem composer Francis Scott Key’s statue in San Francisco was also torn down.

Rioters attempted to bring down a statue of President Andrew Jackson Monday night in front of the White House while creating a “Black House Autonomous Zone.” Police intervened in this instance. (RELATED: WARNING GRAPHIC: We Spent A Few Hours On Black Lives Matter Plaza — Here’s What It Looked Like)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the removal of statues and has said anyone who tries to remove them should be arrested.