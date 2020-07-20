Carrie Underwood Shares Details About When Her First Ever Christmas Album Will Drop

Carrie Underwood definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she shared the exciting news that her first ever Christmas album is happening.

The 37-year-old country music superstar shared the photo of the cover art of her upcoming holiday album, aptly titled,"Carrie Underwood: My Gift." In the snap, the "Jesus Take The Wheel" hitmaker appeared in a winter-themed background while wearing a jaw-dropping floor-length red gown.

She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "I realize we're in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn't wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25!"

“So much love has gone into this and I cannot wait to share it with you,” she added, along with a link to her website that gives more information about what fans can expect.

In the video, she explained how she always “wanted to make a Christmas album,” while she revealed that right after her “Cry Pretty” tour she knew it was the “next step she wanted to take.”

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” Underwood explained in statement. “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.”

“For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this,” she added. “Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

“My Gift” comes out September 25.