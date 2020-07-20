‘Incitement To Violence Against My Family’: Tucker Carlson Blasts New York Times For Plans To Publicize His Home Address

Fox News host Tucker Carlson used the closing segment of Monday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to blast the New York Times for an upcoming article allegedly set to reveal his home address.

“Last week, The New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live,” Carlson said. “As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that. The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone.”

Carlson speculated that the intent behind an article of that nature could only be “to hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.”

“They believe in force,” he said. “We’ve learned that.”

WATCH:

The Fox News host recalled November 2018, when a group organized by the Antifa group Smash Racism DC doxxed his former address, then sent a mob to his home while he was at work and his wife was home alone.

“They vandalized our home,” Carlson said. “They threatened my wife. She called 911 while hiding in a closet. A few weeks later they showed up again at our house. For the next year, they sent letters to our home threatening to kill us. We tried to ignore it. It felt cowardly to sell our home and leave. We raised our kids there in the neighborhood and we loved it. But in the end, that’s what we did. We have four children. It just wasn’t worth it.”

“But The New York Times followed us,” Carlson continued. “The paper has assigned a political activist called Murray Carpenter to write a story about where we are now. They’ve hired a photographer called Tristan Spinski to take pictures. Their story about where we live is slated to run the paper this week.”

The Daily Caller co-founder contended that the outlet’s editors “know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run,” explaining that he made a phone call to explain the ramifications. (RELATED: Tucker Reveals His Thoughts On The Mob That Surrounded His Home)

“But they didn’t care,” he said. “They hate my politics. They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise, to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say. That’s the kind of people they are.”

Carlson wondered how New York Times employees would feel if his show “put pictures of their homes on the air.”

“What if we publicize the home address of every one of the soulless robot editors of The New York Times who assigned and managed this incitement to violence against my family?” he asked. “We know they are. Would that qualify as journalism? We doubt they’d consider it journalism. They’d call it criminal behavior if we did it, and that tells you everything.”