REPORT: NFL Offers To Play 0 Preseason Games

The NFL is reportedly willing to get rid of the entire preseason.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has offered the NFLPA to play zero preseason games during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not known yet if the players will accept the offer.

NFL offered the NFLPA today to play zero preseason games this summer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, the only people who benefit from the preseason are fringe roster players. Veterans don’t need it at all.

Given the current situation we’re in with coronavirus, there’s no reason to play a full preseason schedule or even a couple games.

Is playing zero the best option? I’m not sure, but playing more than one game is probably not necessary at all.

Let the fringe roster players suit up for a game and get some tape on them, and move on. The less risk we have the better.

The preseason isn’t necessary for 90% of the people in the NFL. It’s just an opportunity to get hurt. Scrap three games, keep one for the rookies and fringe players and move forward.

Under that scenario, I think it’s safe to say everyone wins.