Woman Reportedly Urinates On Verizon Store Floor After Being Told To Wear A Mask

A woman reportedly urinated in a Verizon store Friday after employees told her to leave because she was not wearing a face mask.



A 911 dispatch operator informed officers that a group of three people were refusing to leave the store and were not wearing masks, per CBS Sacramento.

“They’re calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business,” the dispatch operator reportedly told the officer. (RELATED: Viral Video Appears To Show Woman Freak Out After Illegally Parking In Tesla Spot)

A spokesperson from the Roseville Police Department told CBS Sacramento that the woman was arrested after police discovered items stolen from a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A Verizon spokesperson told CBS Sacramento that the company is requiring masks to be worn at all stores, but said the incident happened for other reasons. The Daily Caller reached out to the spokesperson in question but they did not immediately reply for comment.

Woman is arrested for ‘URINATING on the floor of a California Verizon store after refusing to wear a face mask’ https://t.co/jgCl0Naotk — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 20, 2020



“I don’t really have much to say except that’s probably not the right way to react to it,” Kelly Berger, a shopper at the center where the Verizon is located, told CBS Sacramento. “Simply wear the mask or leave I guess.”

“Absolutely not. That’s totally inappropriate. We’re not animals,” Michelle Davidson, another shopper, told CBS Sacramento. “I’m very disappointed that we as a society choose to have disunity and let the virus divide us.”

The Roseville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.