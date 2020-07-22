Trump Goes Into Detail On His Cognitive Test, Says Biden Has ‘Obligation To Take A Test’

President Donald Trump described in detail the most recent cognitive test he took, then contended that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has an “obligation” to also take a cognitive test.

Speaking with Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel in a segment that aired Wednesday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Trump responded to a question about Biden’s cognitive abilities by insisting that a president has “to be in good health.”

WATCH:

“But you need stamina,” Trump said after reciting a list of accomplishments. “You need physical health, and you need mental health.”

The president told Siegel he actually asked his physician at the time, Dr. Ronny Jackson, for “an acuity test” to silence critics who were questioning his faculties. He then described the test.

It was 30, 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say could you repeat that? So I said, yeah. So it’s ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ Okay, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points. Okay, now he’s asking you other questions, other questions. And then, 10 minutes, 15-20 minutes later, they say, remember that first question, not the first but the tenth question? Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question. In other words, they ask it to you, they give you five names and you have to repeat ’em and that’s okay. If you repeat ’em out of order, it’s okay, but you know, it’s not as good. But then when you go back about 20, 25 minutes later and they say go back to that question — they don’t tell you this — go back to that question and repeat them. Can you do it? And you go, ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’

“They say that’s amazing,” Trump continued. “How did you do that? I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there.”

Trump said that Biden “should take that test.”

“Because something is going on,” he said. “And I say this with respect. I mean, and it probably will probably happen to all of us, right? It’s going to happen. But we can’t take a chance of it happening.” (RELATED: Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Says Biden ‘Might Need’ Cognitive Testing)

Naming several, the president argued that other world leaders are “sharp” so the country “can’t have somebody that is not 100% … You have to be sharper than them. So in a certain way Joe Biden has an obligation to take a test like that one or something else.”