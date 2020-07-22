Sports

NBA Says It Has Terminated Relationship With Training Facility In Region Where Uighur Muslims Are Being Held

2019 NBA Draft

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Font Size:

The NBA claims it has terminated its relationship with a Chinese training facility located in Xinjiang, China.

The region is reportedly where one million Uighur Muslims are being held in concentration camps, according to a report published Wednesday by The Washington Free Beacon.

The announcement was made in a response to Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn written by Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum. Blackburn asked Tatum on June 30 what steps the NBA was taking to “shutter” the training facility located in “one of the world’s worst humanitarian zones.”

“The NBA has had no involvement with the Xinjiang basketball academy for more than a year, and the relationship has been terminated,” Tatum responded Tuesday. (RELATED: NBA Won’t Sell Custom Jerseys That Say ‘FreeHongKong’, Will Create Uniforms That Say ‘F*ckPolice’, ‘KillCops’)

Blackburn claimed “800,000 and possibly more than 2 million Uyghurs and ethnic Kazakhs” had been detained in concentration camps and subjected to “torture, physical abuse, and prolonged detention without trial.” She also stated China had used “sterilization treatments and forced abortions in a barbaric attempt to reduce Uyghur birth rates.”

The news comes after the NBA’s most recent jersey debacle. It was at one point impossible to buy a customized jersey on the NBA website with the phrase “FreeHongKong.” At that time, however, users were allowed to customize jerseys with “F*ckPolice” and “KillCops.”

Both phrases have since been banned from the website.