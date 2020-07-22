Teenager Shouts ‘Roll Tide’ While Allegedly Leading Police Chase Through A Golf Course

A Missouri teenager dropped an epic line while allegedly driving a jeep through a golf course as police were in hot pursuit.

According to KY3, an unnamed teenager allegedly stole a jeep Friday and drove it through the Horton Smith Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri as the police chased after him.

In a video tweeted by Joe Kinsey, a person in the jeep can be heard shouting "Roll Tide!" as it tears past golfers. Eventually, police took the driver and a passenger into custody.

Watch the absolutely awesome video below.

Good morning everyone. Roll Tide pic.twitter.com/opRIaxmV5q — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 22, 2020

Folks, we found it. We've officially found the greatest video you're going to see on the internet today. Everything about this is awesome.

The jeep is just ripping through a golf course as you can hear the sirens rushing in from the rear, a man in the vehicle shouts "Roll Tide!" as it races past the golfers and then the police can be seen on the edge of the course.

The reaction from the golfers is also epic. They didn’t even seem to care that they damn near just got run over.

They were just enjoying the wild and epic show from this apparent Alabama fan.

It’s too bad the police caught these guys. It really is. Sometimes, you just like to cheer for the alleged criminals when nobody gets hurt and it’s awesome.

D.B. Cooper is an example of that. These guys might have to face the long arm of the law, but they’re legends forever after this video.

