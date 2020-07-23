EXCLUSIVE: New York Amends Green Light Law To Cooperate With Federal Law Enforcement On DMV Records

The Department Of Homeland Security will send out a press release Thursday saying they will lift its ban on the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) for New York residents, according to a document obtained first by the Daily Caller.

“New York amended the Green Light Law to expressly allow for information-sharing of NY DMV records ‘as necessary for an individual seeking acceptance into a trusted traveler program, or to facilitate vehicle imports and/or exports,'” the press release states.

“Unfortunately, New York State continues to restrict sharing DMV information with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for other enforcement efforts. The State further recently created new criminal penalties for individuals or entities, including law enforcement officials, who share such information with CBP and ICE,” the press release continues.

READ THE DHS MEMO HERE:

New York amends Green Light Law to cooperate with federal law enforcement on DMV records on Scribd

“We appreciate the information sharing to CBP for the trusted travel program, which enables DHS to move forward and begin once again processing New York residents under the Trusted Travel Program. Nonetheless, local New York law continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and purport to criminalize information sharing between law enforcement entities,” Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)