LAWYERS FOR TRUMP: President Trump Is Upholding The Rule Of Law

On the campaign trail four years ago, then-candidate Donald Trump promised to protect our God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution and to safeguard all Americans by faithfully enforcing the rule of law. He has fulfilled that promise in just three and half short years as our President.

Just a few short weeks ago, the Senate confirmed President Trump’s 200th judicial nominee. This unprecedented number includes two Justices to the Supreme Court and 53 Circuit Court judges. To put this in perspective, President Obama only appointed 55 Circuit Court judges in 8 years.

As of today, nearly a fifth of all federal judges are Trump nominees. And for the first time in 40 years, every federal appeals court vacancy has been filled. Our president kept his promise, and our nation’s courts are now filled with constitutionalists who will preserve the promise of America for our children to inherit.

But our work here is not finished. This November, all of that great progress is at risk. The far-left wing radicals within the Democrat Party have taken control and want to use their newfound power to defund the police, erase our nation’s historical legacy, ignore separation of powers, dictate election outcomes, and open our borders. And they are abetted by Joe Biden’s incompetence and inability to take a stand against their unbridled rage.

As a result, president Trump’s reelection campaign is launching our newest coalition, Lawyers for Trump, this week. The very fabric that holds our nation together — an adherence to and respect for the rule of law — is at stake this November, and we have seen what Democrats have in store if they take control of Congress and the White House. Now more than ever we stand with President Trump for law and order, the Constitution, religious liberty and the American way of life.

Recently, Democrat-controlled cities across the nation, from Minneapolis to New York, are either in the process of defunding their police or stripping away both the budgets and municipal support our nation’s law enforcement officers need to perform their duties as the defenders of peace.

Democrats are allowing far-left anarchist groups like Antifa to attack innocent Americans on the streets in what appears to be an everyday occurrence now. In Seattle, Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan allowed anarchists to take complete control of six blocks within her city – which has led to multiple shootings and deaths. These radicals are tearing down statues of our nation’s history, including memorials to Presidents George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant. Mount Rushmore is in their crosshairs for “cancellation” next. The only thing standing between the radicals and our memorials in Washington, D.C., is President Trump and the National Guardsmen he has deployed to preserve law and order.

But the problem doesn’t just stop at the memorials of our founding fathers and those who led us through trying times. During his three and a half years in the White House, President Trump has attempted to enact common-sense immigration reforms within the laws and system provided to him. Yet time and time again, judicial activists on the nation’s courts – oftentimes those appointed by President Barack Obama – have blocked President Trump’s policies. If President Obama had no problem nominating far-left activists to the bench, then we know Joe Biden (or those making the decisions for his administration) won’t either.

At the swearing-in ceremony of Brett Kavanaugh to become an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court, President Trump spoke about what kind of nation we’re going to be in the future. “It is up to us to reclaim our heritage of equal and impartial justice,” the president said, “it is up to us to re-dedicate ourselves to the traditions and wisdom of our Founders.”

In keeping with that noble call, President Trump has transformed our judiciary since taking office, appointing a historic number of judges who will interpret the Constitution as written. These extraordinary men and women revere the genius of our Constitution and understand it is not their role to legislate from the bench.

We simply cannot allow Joe Biden to win this November and reverse all of the incredible progress President Trump has achieved. If we don’t act now, our nation will reach the point of no return under Democrat control. Our country is at a crossroads, and we need your help more than ever to protect America from those who are hell-bent on destroying everything we hold dear and the Democrat nominee who is incapable of stopping them.

Co-Chair Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas

Co-Chair Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas

Co-Chair Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, California

Co-Chair Stefan Passantino, Washington D.C