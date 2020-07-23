REPORT: College Football Coaches Want The NFL To Start 1st During The Coronavirus Pandemic

College football coaches apparently don’t want to start before the NFL begins practicing.

According to Pete Thamel and Bruce Feldman, coaches want the NFL to go first when it comes to starting football practices during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One coach told Thamel, “Why not let the NFL practice first and learn from them? Let them be the experiment. They’re the professionals. College football players shouldn’t be the guinea pigs.”

I understand the point coaches have when they say the NFL should go first. After all, the NFL players are full grown adult men and they’re paid to be there.

College football players are often teenagers, and none of them are getting paid millions of dollars to play the sport.

Having said that, we don’t have time to waste in this situation. We just don’t. It’d be nice if we had time on our side, but we definitely don’t.

Everyone has to be ready to play as soon as possible. Why don’t they just both start at the same time? Why does it need to be a matter of one going before the other.

Just play some football!

We’ll see what happens, but the days of waiting are long gone.