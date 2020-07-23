Save Serious Cash On These Game-Changing Mobile Privacy Apps

Whether you’re scrolling through Instagram or answering work emails, connecting to public Wifi networks when you’re out and about can be detrimental to your safety. From sensitive passwords to something as simple as your phone number, you’d be surprised how much of your personal info can get into the wrong hands faster than it takes to click your phone off.

If you want to take your cybersecurity seriously when you’re on-the-go, This Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle is your best bet. That’s because it provides you with phone number protection with a private mobile phone line as well as a state-of-the-art VPN, ensuring your anonymity whenever you use your phone.

At just 50 bucks, this mobile security bundle is a total steal! Don’t believe us? Check out what you can expect from these popular, high-rated apps.

Hushed Private Phone Line

You use your phone for way more than making calls these days. And if you’re buying something off a sales site or chatting with someone on a dating app, you risk exposing your phone number to complete strangers. While this may not seem like a big deal, your phone number getting into the wrong hands can lead to annoying robocalls and can make you susceptible to hacking.

But with Hushed, you can have complete anonymity online thanks to a “second phone number.” This new number can be used to make calls, send texts, and more, and it looks completely real. Hushed lets you choose from hundreds of area codes from across the US and Canada and allows you 6,000 SMS or 1,000 call minutes that automatically reset each year.

“A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice.” – TechCrunch

Hola VPN Plus

Unlike other virtual private networks out there, Hola provides you with unlimited access to any app, website, or streaming service while still ensuring your safety and anonymity online. That’s right, thanks to the app’s split-tunneling technology, you can experience some of the fastest un-blocking action out there so you can enjoy content on Netflix, BBC Hulu, ESPN+, and more without ever worrying about geo-restrictions or blocked content.

Hola VPN is great for families, not only because it promises complete IP encryption no matter what apps or sites you visit on your phone, but also because you can use it on five different devices at a time. It’s no wonder Hola has received high ratings online, including a 4.4/5-star rating at Google Play Store and a 5/5-star rating on Chrome Web Store.

“There are a few extensions that are getting close to the 10 million threshold.” – ZDNet

“I tried multiple VPN applications but this is the best that worked properly for me. It is very smooth to use. Thanks.” – Power Point, Hola VPN user

Protect yourself, no matter where you are, with The Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle, now deeply discounted to just $50 bucks — that’s over 90% off!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');