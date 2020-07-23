Velveeta Cheese Brand Goes After Microsoft On Twitter

Velveeta Cheese had some words for a Microsoft developer who didn’t have anything nice to say about the cheese brand.

Velveeta Cheese called out Windows Vista after developer Chris Pietschmann called Velveeta one of the “worst ‘cheese’ products” Monday on Twitter.

SORRY CAN’T HEAR YOU THE ZUNE IS TOO LOUD — VELVEETA (@EatLiquidGold) July 20, 2020



“American #cheese, Cheese Whiz, and #Velveeta @EatLiquidGold are the worst ‘cheese’ products,” Pietschmann claimed on his Twitter.

“NOT COOL CHRIS – WE DIDN’T SAY ANYTHING WHEN VISTA CAME OUT,” Velveeta cheekily responded.

“Vista was the Velveeta of Windows releases?…ok, it’s not ‘that’ bad,” Pietshmann countered with. (RELATED: USA Today Dragged For Fact-Check Comparing Trump Campaign Eagle To Nazi Imagery)

“SORRY CAN’T HEAR YOU THE ZUNE IS TOO LOUD,” Velveeta said.

Brands have become increasingly more vocal with personality on Twitter over the years. Sometimes it’s hard to pull off, but mostly people seem to love when their favorite brand gets a little cheeky. The personality also brought media attention, according to Vulture.

One of the first publicized back-and-forth between two brands occurred between Taco Bell and Old Spice in 2012.

@OldSpice Is your deodorant made with really old spices? — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 9, 2012



“Why is it that ‘fire sauce’ isn’t made with any real fire? Seems like false advertising,” Old Spice tweeted.

“Is your deodorant made with really old spices?” Taco Bell responded.

This interaction started a new era of brands having an actual voice on Twitter. It can be weird sometimes, but it mostly just gets people talking about the brands and maybe subconsciously picking them up the next time they are at the grocery store?