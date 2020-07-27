Bernie’s Campaign Co-Chair Says Voting For Biden Is Like Eating ‘A Bowl Of S***’

Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner on Monday compared voting for 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden to “eating a bowl of shit.”

In an Atlantic piece titled “Don’t Count Trump Out,” Turner was asked about voting for Biden, to which she said: “It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of shit in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still shit.”

This is not the first time Turner has criticized Biden. In January she said that Biden “repeatedly betrayed black voters” in an op-ed published in the South Carolina newspaper The State. (RELATED: ‘Repeatedly Betrayed Black Voters’: Sanders Co-Chair Rips Into Joe Biden)

In the op-ed, Turner blasted Biden’s opposition to forced desegregation busing and for working with segregationist senators, saying: “Biden didn’t just vote for bills designed to prevent black students from accessing white schools: in a series of personal letters he actively courted pro-segregation senators to support the legislation.” (RELATED: Biden: ‘I Wish’ Schools Taught More About ‘Islamic Faith’)