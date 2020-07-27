Honor Guard Member Collapses As He Awaits John Lewis’ Casket At The Capitol

A member of the U.S. military honor guard appeared to pass out as he awaited the arrival of the late Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis’ casket.

The sailor, dressed in Navy whites and wearing a face mask due to coronavirus restrictions, could be seen lying on the ground in front of the Capitol while another service member checked on him.

The honor guard member fainted after standing at attention in the sweltering heat — temperatures reached the high 90s in the nation’s capital Monday — waiting for Lewis’ casket to arrive. The Civil Rights icon, who passed away some ten days earlier, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. (RELATED: Rep. John Lewis To Lie In State In The US Capitol)

The sailor was able to get up and walk inside with some assistance a short time later.