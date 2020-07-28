NYPD Reports Demonstrators Damaged 303 Cruisers, Costing $1 Million In Repair

The New York City Police Department said 303 law enforcement vehicles were damaged since George Floyd’s death on May 25, costing nearly $1 million.

A total of 14 cruisers were set ablaze and totaled with another seven still being repaired, according to the Associated Press. The remainder of the damaged cars have since been re-deployed on NYC’s streets that continue to be roiled by protests and riots following the death of Floyd, who died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, the AP reported.

A man was caught on video Saturday using a sign as an instrument to break an NYPD police van’s window, according to the AP. A tweet from July 25 shows a sign that read “ARTISTS FOR GEORGE” stuck through a police vehicle’s windshield.

An NYPD van got redecorated with some artwork earlier tonite during the #AllOutNYC march. pic.twitter.com/fmzJ8sbUGr — Ash J (@AshAgony) July 26, 2020



Protesters continue to gather in NYC en masse, and a large group of demonstrators overtook a manhattan freeway Sunday. (RELATED: ‘Morale Is In The Toilet’: Police Union Officials Wouldn’t Want Their Own Sons In Law Enforcement)

An estimated 300 NYPD officers were injured between May 25 to June 8 during the onset of the unrest, the New York Post reported.

Shootings were up 130% in the city for the month of June, according to the NYPD. Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature on two proposals that stripped the NYPD of over $1 billion in funding and disbanded a plainclothes anti-crime unit, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.