‘Why Do You Think They Would Give You Money?’: Tucker Challenges Jim Jordan On Campaign Contributions From Google

Fox News host Tucker Carlson challenged Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for taking campaign money from Google.

Jordan made news Wednesday for a fiery exchange with House Judiciary subcommittee Democrats who accused him of engaging in “fringe conspiracy theories” for questions he asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai about censorship and election interference.

During a Wednesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” appearance, the Ohio congressman cited efforts to “change the law” to hold tech companies to account for censoring conservatives.

“Lawmakers are tasked with running the country and passing our laws by definition, and these companies operate with a special carve-out provided them by Congress, and Congress has never done anything to rein them in and so we’ve got, what, 96 days until the election,” Carlson contended. “Are there going to be any consequences until then?”

Jordan pointed out the importance of the November election because Democrats control the House, but said he and others are currently “working with the Senate.”

“It seems very difficult for any candidate or party to win anything if all the information about the race is controlled by people who are working for the other side, which is where we are now,” Carlson said. “Let me ask you, Jim Sensenbrenner has taken money from Google, Google is your second-biggest campaign contributor in the last cycle, why do you think they would give you money? And why would you take it?” (RELATED: Documents Detailing Google’s ‘News Blacklist’ Show Manual Manipulation Of Special Search Results)

“Look, if they want to exercise their First Amendment liberties and give me money, I raised $3 million last quarter, if Google gives me a few thousand-dollar check, God bless them,” Jordan responded. “That doesn’t change who I am. You saw that today in the committee, I went after them for the very issue you just raised.”

The two finished the segment by discussing efforts to remove Google’s “liability exemption.”