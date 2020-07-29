Virgin Island Attorney General Subpoenas Banks For Epstein Records

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands has issued subpoenas to at least 10 financial institutions seeking details about the mysterious transactions of the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has issued the subpoenas to these financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and Deutsche Bank, ABC News reports. The publication noted the subpoenas seek more information about Epstein, his estate, and all business entities connected to the late sex offender, who died of an apparent suicide in a New York City jail in August 2019.

George also filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate in January alleging that Epstein used a vast network of individuals and companies to hide alleged sex trafficking of women and girls to his private island resort, according to ABC News. Epstein purchased the island, Little St. James, in 1998 for about $8 million.

“Epstein, through and in association with defendants, trafficked, raped, sexually assaulted and held captive underage girls and young women at his properties in the Virgin Islands,” the lawsuit says, ABC News reported.

Epstein made Little St. James his permanent residence in 2010 and later purchased a nearby island called Great St. James, according to ABC News. The late sex offender poured millions of dollars into creating a compound on Little St. James that included a swimming pool, a helipad, a main house, and guest villas, according to ABC News.

The news comes as a federal judge ordered that documents related to a 2015 defamation case against Epstein and his cohort Ghislaine Maxwell be unsealed by no later than Thursday, July 30, according to CNN. These documents include Maxwell’s deposition from 2016, correspondence with Epstein, and attorney Alan Dershowitz’s deposition, Law and Crime reported.

Dershowitz formerly helped negotiate a plea deal that gave federal immunity to Epstein and his co-conspirators in 2008, requiring Epstein to serve 13 months in a Palm Beach jail with work releases, according to The Miami Herald. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Urges ‘Everyone’ To ‘Keep An Open Mind’ About Alleged Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell)

Epstein’s former attorney has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome in civil lawsuits that allege Dershowitz had sex with them when they were teenagers, arranged through Epstein, Insider reports. Dershowitz denies that he did so.

Dershowitz and Guiffre sued each other for defamation, according to Reuters. Both lawsuits ended in a settlement.

