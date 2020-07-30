Vice President Mike Pence In Minor Accident While Riding To A ‘Cops For Trump’ Event

Vice President Mike Pence was not injured after his tour bus was involved in a minor accident Thursday morning in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

The accident occurred between a dump truck and a Trump-Pence campaign bus, a local CBS affiliate reported. Pence was en route to a “Cops For Trump” event that Thursday. (Related: Pence’s Arizona Trip Was Delayed After At Least One Secret Service Agent Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Report)

Per @KDKA — .@VP Pence “tour bus has been involved in a minor accident with a dump truck on the way to a campaign stop outside of Pittsburgh.”https://t.co/oTYtcF9ZqY pic.twitter.com/4LgGlMvhWn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 30, 2020

After the accident, Pence transferred to a limousine.

Two police officers on motorcycles escorting Pence’s transportation also got into an accident following the campaign bus crash, The Washington Times reported. Both officers in the accident were sent to the hospital for non-threatening injuries, according to a Pittsburg Bureau of Police Facebook post.

The accident involving the motorcycles happened around 11:40 a.m. and is being investigated, the Facebook post reported. The Pittsburg Bureau of Police also expressed gratitude to Pence for checking on the police officers injured.

“Pittsburgh Public Safety would like to thank Vice President Pence and members of the United States Secret Service for the concern and attention they showed the two injured officers,” the Facebook post read. “Vice President Pence stopped to tend to the officers personally; a gesture that was greatly appreciated by the officers themselves, and by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.”

UPDATE: 4:27 p.m. Exact location is Lincoln Way in White Oak, PA, not Route 837.Two Pittsburgh Police motorcycle… Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Pence later tweeted his support for law enforcement.

“Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do!” Pence said.

Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 30, 2020

Pence’s press communications team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

