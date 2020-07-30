Media

Critics Rush To Capitalize On Herman Cain’s Death, Mask-Shaming And Blaming Trump

The announcement of former presidential candidate Herman Cain’s death spurred many to take to Twitter to criticize him for his coronavirus stance and lack of mask at President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally.

Cain, a former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, died at the age of 74 after contracting coronavirus. He had been hospitalized earlier this month and was being treated with oxygen with hopeful signs as late as Monday before things took a turn for the worse.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward,” a statement from Cain’s website read.

CNN contributor Ana Navarro wrote, “Herman Caín thought Covid was a hoax, scoffed at wearing a mask. Died of Covid. Bill Montgomery, co-founder of pro-Trump, Turning Point USA, scoffed at virus. Died of Covid. Rep. Gohmert refused to wear a mask. Has Covid. See a pattern? Covid doesn’t care about partisanship.”

Former Elizabeth Warren surrogate Frederick Joseph called Cain’s death an example of “karma” because he attended President Donald Trump’s June rally in Tulsa.

Media outlets also included his Tulsa rally attendance or the lack of mask-wearing in their headlines about Cain’s death. (RELATED: Herman Cain: Lighten Up America!)

Other critics chimed in as well:

Several supporters of Cain took direct aim at Navarro: