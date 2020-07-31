Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Said She Hadn’t Talked To Epstein In Over A Decade. Uncovered Emails Show Otherwise

Court documents show Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein corresponded as recently as 2015, though her lawyers said she had not spoken with him in over a decade.

The British socialite and heiress’s legal representation had claimed that Maxwell and Epstein had not corresponded in over a decade in a failed attempt to win Maxwell bail.

“You have done nothing wrong and i woudl urge you to start acting like it,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell in a January 2015 email.

But court documents unsealed Thursday night show the two emailed in 2015.

Epstein emailed Maxwell what appears to be a defense for herself on Jan 21, 2015. (RELATED: ‘What’s Bill Clinton Doing Here?’: Accuser Virginia Giuffre Describes Bill Clinton’s Visit To Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile Island)

“Since JE was charged in 2007 for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment,” Epstein wrote in an email to Maxwell.

His email goes on to describe, from Maxwell’s point of view, further grievances that Maxwell had reportedly been unfairly targeted with: “headlines made up of quotes I have never given, statements l have never made, trips with people to places I have never been, holidays with people i have never met, false allegations of impropriety and offensive behavior that l abhor and have never ever been party to, witness to events that l have never seen, living off trust funds that l have never ever had, party to stories that have changed materially both in time place and event depending on what paper you read, and the list goes on.”

Epstein also included statements in his email under the header “for further reference” that appear to be intended for Maxwell to use to defend herself. One of these statements claims that Maxwell has been in a “long-term committed relationship” at the time of Epstein’s plea and that she has had “limited contact” with Epstein since then.

In another January 25, 2015 email, Epstein told Maxwell, “You have done nothing wrong and i woudl urge you to start acting like it.”

The email was in response to an email from Maxwell the day prior, saying: “I would appreciate it if shelley would come out and say she was your gTriend – I think she was from end 99 to 2002.”

It is unclear who the person “Shelley” that Maxwell refers to is.

“Go outside, head high, not as an esacping convict,” Epstein wrote back to Maxwell. ” Go to parties. deal with it.. i had lisa svenson the swedish ocean ambassador yesteady she said no one on her ocean panel takes this stuff seriously and you would be welcoe to the ocean conferenec water conference etc.”

Maxwell’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

News of the unsealed documents comes after Maxwell was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. on July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire. A grand jury for the U.S. District Court of Southern New York indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied bail to Maxwell during a virtual hearing in July, saying “the risks are simply too great” to allow Maxwell to be released on bail.

