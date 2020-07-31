2 Men Save A Guy From A Burning Car In Epic Video

Two heroes saved a guy from a burning car in a viral video making the rounds online.

Old Row tweeted a video of a car crash on a highway, and two men jumped into action to save the day. Shortly after the video began, the car caught fire with a person inside.

One man hit it with a fire extinguisher and the other did what he could to free the individual inside. Watch the chaos below.

First and foremost, both of those dudes are clearly heroes. I know the guy in green didn't drag the guy completely out, but it looked like he freed him enough.

Also, this is why you should always have a fire extinguisher in your car. The second guy came up huge in the clutch to spray those flames.

Without the extinguisher, the guy trapped in the burning vehicle might never have made it out.

Finally, I hate to go all Monday morning quarterback on the cop, but what was she doing? Why did two random people have to secure the situation instead of the police?

She literally did nothing until the situation was already resolved! I understand that people panic, but your job as a law enforcement agent is to take the lead during the crisis.

From what I saw, she didn’t do that at all. Instead, these two dudes rose to the occasion to become heroes. Major props to both of them. I’ll drink a beer with them anytime they want.