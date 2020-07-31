Portland Teenager Charged For Courthouse Fire

A man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting the Portland federal courthouse on fire Tuesday.

18-year-old Gabriel Agard-Berryhill was identified by social media videos that showed him wearing a green vest and throwing a flaming object into the courthouse, the Department of Justice said in a Friday press release. A product review for the green vest was posted on Twitter and showed a picture of Agard-Berryhill with the caption: “I got this for my grandson who’s a protestor downtown, he uses it every night and says its does the job.”

Agard-Berryhill was seen in other videos holding a shield in front of a naked woman during a protest. A judge ordered his release from jail today and he is currently awaiting trial, according to the Justice Department. (RELATED: ‘F**k It. If One Of Them Cops Got Killed, Good’: Two Portland Protesters Laugh Off Explosion Near Federal Courthouse)

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison.

The courthouse has been set on fire several times during riots in Portland. President Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland to help local law enforcement deal with the protests, which have been ongoing since the May 25 death of George Floyd.

A Portland man has been charged with arson after throwing a large explosive device at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse during a protest on July 28, 2020. Investigation by @USMarshalsHQ and @ATF_Seattle. Read more: https://t.co/UTh2KnA4k5 pic.twitter.com/ImmuQMBbhm — U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) July 31, 2020



“No legitimate protest message is advanced by throwing a large explosive device against a government building,” said U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams. “Mr. Agard-Berryhill’s actions could have gravely injured law enforcement officers positioned near the courthouse, other protesters standing nearby, or himself.”