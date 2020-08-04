A Woman Reportedly Stabbed A Protester In Portland After An Argument

A protester was allegedly stabbed by a woman taking photos and videos at a park in Portland Monday evening, according to the police.

Portland Police Bureau said a woman was in Lownsdale Square Park across from the federal courthouse before an argument with a group of protesters arose. The woman stabbed one of the protesters in the chest, according to police. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m.

Video shows people following the woman who allegedly stabbed the protester, the Oregonian reported. The protesters yelled to “call the cops” and told the woman to drop her knife.

“I told you not to fuck with us,” a man can be heard saying to the woman in the video posted to Twitter. “You stabbed someone you bitch.”

Video shows people following the woman who allegedly stabbed the protester. The protesters yelled to "call the cops" and told the woman to drop her knife.

The injured protester was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers interviewed the woman suspected of stabbing the protester Monday night, police said. (RELATED: Portland Recorded More Homicides In July Than Any Other Month Over Last 30 Years)

Police said as they tried to secure the crime scene, someone took the knife used in the stabbing. The crowd was hostile and officers were unable to complete their investigation, according to the police.

